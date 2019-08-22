Art of Aging: Is it time for an eye exam or new glasses?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- August is National Eye Exam Month so if you haven't already been checked, it might be time to set up an appointment.It might also be an opportunity to update your look with a new pair of frames.Mark Miller always had a vision for what he wanted to do with his life."Instead of having a rattle, Okay, I had an eyeglass frame to shake when I was a little kid," he said.Miller and his wife, Joyce, along with her son, Jason Balter, opened Eye Love Eyewear in Center City in May, continuing the family optical business."I started working for my grandfather back in1968. And then we opened up my father, mother, and myself opened up a store in Pennsauken in 1978. And I've been doing this all my life," Miller said.Miller, a licensed optician, met his wife through his business in the 1980s, but after selling their Bucks County chain in 2017, they decided to make the move downtown.The Millers say they offer glasses for every budget but their high-end offerings are what set them apart."We have a collection of Dita, Gucci, and Prada and there's a brand nobody ever heard called Sospiri. It's all handmade in Italy," added Miller.The distinct selection of both glasses and sunglasses earned the shop Philadelphia Magazine's 2019 Best of Philly for Best Eyewear.And our goal is to make everybody walk out seeing well and looking really good," Jane (laughs).They even offer the latest technology - sport-specific lenses aim to improve your cycling, baseball or golf game.Miller says he's glad to be passing on what he's learned over the last 40 years on the business side while his wife works as a stylist consultant."I love helping people find what looks good on them," added Joyce.The Millers are also helping others through their "two for one" partnership with Restoring Vision."We're able to donate for every pair of glasses that we sell. We donate money to them so they can buy two pair of glasses, two pair of reading glasses for people in need," said Miller."It's nice to be part of a legacy really," added Joyce."I like, I like my work," said Miller.