ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: It's never too late says one senior

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: It's never too late says one senior. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on March 22, 2018 (WPVI)

Meet an 81-year-old Sinatra fan who's 'Got High Hopes' that 'The Best is Yet to Come.'

Frank Hartman of Mount Laurel, New Jersey has been enamored with the singing of Frank Sinatra since he was a little boy growing up in South Philadelphia.

"When I was a kid, I used to sing in the bathtub all the time. When I was 18, I had twenty-two albums by Sinatra," Hartman said.

He continued, "Everything I've known about singing I've learned from Sinatra. The phrasing, the breath control."

Hartman tried to create a singing career when he was young, but he had a family to support.

"And I made the crucial decision to walk away from my dream and we went back to Philadelphia and I went into construction," added Hartman.

But when he turned 60, he turned back to his love of performing.

That's life and I can't deny it.

Twenty-one years later, he's still living the dream.

His wife, Linda Hartman said, "He just lights up when he gets down in there with the crowd."

And Hartman has kept singing through a cancer diagnosis. The day we spoke, he'd undergone a 4-hour chemotherapy treatment, and he was prepping for two sold-out shows in Cherry Hill.

"It's his lifeline is what it is," said Linda.

Hartman laughs, "As long as they put me in front of a microphone, I'm all right."

You can also hear Frank Hartman on Thursday nights on Vineland's Cruisin' 92.1 radio.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of agingsingingmusicradiosenior citizens
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART OF AGING
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
Art of Aging: New Britain's inspiring senior
Art of Aging: 95-year-old woman shares love of art at Watermark Residence
Art of Aging: Couple transforms yard into butterfly garden
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
More art of aging
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News