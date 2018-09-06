Art of Aging: Meet Dorothy Johnson, aka Ms. Dot

It's back to school time and at Temple University's Kornberg School of Dentistry, just about everyone knows Dorothy Johnson.Known as Miss Dot, she's been working at the University for 61 years.Dorothy Johnson, aka Ms. Dot, started working at Temple's main campus in 1957 when she was just 20-years-old."I never left because I love it. It's another family," she said.She's been at the dental school since the mid-70s where she delivers the mail."There's nothing wrong with working. You're helping people and helping yourself," added Ms. Dot.Ms. Dot spreads cheer wherever she goes. She's covered a picture board in the mailroom with hundreds of snapshots and notes that students and staff have sent her."It's great to be around the students. Welcome to Temple. Good having you at Temple," added Ms. Dot.Jack Boyle, Facilities Manager said, "From the first time you meet her, you know she's genuine. She's good for the rest of the staff in the example she gives them."Along with the mail, Ms. Dot delivers hugs and creates smiles as she makes her rounds.Cynthia Russell, J.D., Asst. Dean for Faculty Affairs and Strategic Initiatives said, "Ms. Dot is in our lives and she makes our lives better and makes our jobs easier and she doesn't tell any of our secrets - like the fact that I leave dirty coffee cups all over the place." (Laughs)In 61 years, Ms. Dot has seen a lot of change on campus but her love of the job is a constant."Your job becomes easier to me, I use this all the time, when you fall in love with it," she said."She gets embarrassed by all of this. But I tell her - 'She has to let us love her the way she loves us,'" said Russell.------