Art of Aging: New Britain's inspiring senior

In our weekly Art of Aging series, we profile a lot of inspiring seniors. Thursday we meet New Britain's, Bruce Burkhart.Eighty-seven-year-old Bruce Burkhart is a third generation native of New Britain"My grandparents moved up here in 1800," he said.And he's spent his lifetime serving his Bucks County community. He was the building inspector, the judge of elections. He spent a year on the town council and was the tax collector for more than two decades."I collected 100 percent of all the taxes four years in a row in the '60s. I've never heard of a tax collector that collected up to 100 percent," Said Burkhart.He's also the town historian and a big part of New Britain's history.When he retired in 1988, Burkhart started volunteering. He belongs to the Covered Bridge Society of Bucks County."The covered bridge was built in 1842. It brings back the history, they don't build these kinds of things anymore," he said.He also delivers Meals on Wheels several times a week."Back in February, I delivered to a woman in Buckingham on her 100th birthday. The youngest one that we ever served, years ago, was a sixteen-year-old girl. She had broken her leg," said Burkhart.Doylestown Coordinator, Meals on Wheels Alice Schroth said, "He's good for the clients. When he takes the meals in, he actually converses with them, makes sure that they're okay.""I get pleasure out of it. I really do. It gets me involved with the people," added Burkhart.And for Bruce Burkhart, THAT is what life is all about."I'm still working for people. I am still helping people," said Burkhart.------