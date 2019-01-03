Art of Aging: Planning and preparing for life after retirement

Planning for retirement is one of those subjects we tend to avoid.But a local woman says she is flourishing in her "Second Chapter" thanks to her own organization and helpful advice from a financial professional.Patty Massell loved her job as a teacher but when her father got sick, she wanted to take early retirement so she could help."I do not want to live to work, I want to work to live," she said.Her first step? Meeting with financial planner, Dan Hernandez from Milestone Wealth Management, to budget for her future."Dan helped me to give perspective, to outline a plan," said Patty."She's organized, she's prepared, she's a planner herself," said Dan.A big part of Massel's financial plan was to use her classroom teaching skills to start a new venture where she tutors and preps students for the SATs."I love what I do now because it's all fun, the children, the families, the subject - I love all of it," she said.As the founder of her own company, Academic Testing Enhancement, Massell says she is now living her best life and credits the careful forecasting she did."We went through those steps, we went through the math. We've gotten to a good place where she's not doing it necessarily for the income, she's doing because she enjoys doing it," said Dan.She's still doing what she's always loved, but now on her own time and terms."I love to travel. This past spring I was in Africa for 26 days. And it was 26 of the best days of my life," said Patty. "I've been able to blossom because I just have so much more freedom and flexibility than I did in Chapter One."------