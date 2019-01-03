ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Planning and preparing for life after retirement

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Planning and preparing for life after retirement - Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at noon on January 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Planning for retirement is one of those subjects we tend to avoid.

But a local woman says she is flourishing in her "Second Chapter" thanks to her own organization and helpful advice from a financial professional.

Patty Massell loved her job as a teacher but when her father got sick, she wanted to take early retirement so she could help.

"I do not want to live to work, I want to work to live," she said.

Her first step? Meeting with financial planner, Dan Hernandez from Milestone Wealth Management, to budget for her future.

"Dan helped me to give perspective, to outline a plan," said Patty.

"She's organized, she's prepared, she's a planner herself," said Dan.

A big part of Massel's financial plan was to use her classroom teaching skills to start a new venture where she tutors and preps students for the SATs.

"I love what I do now because it's all fun, the children, the families, the subject - I love all of it," she said.

As the founder of her own company, Academic Testing Enhancement, Massell says she is now living her best life and credits the careful forecasting she did.

"We went through those steps, we went through the math. We've gotten to a good place where she's not doing it necessarily for the income, she's doing because she enjoys doing it," said Dan.

She's still doing what she's always loved, but now on her own time and terms.

"I love to travel. This past spring I was in Africa for 26 days. And it was 26 of the best days of my life," said Patty. "I've been able to blossom because I just have so much more freedom and flexibility than I did in Chapter One."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of agingfinancemoneyretirement
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART OF AGING
App engages your mind while you walk
Art of Aging: Working for the family business
Art of Aging: Dee Levin, 87, is still kicking up her heels
Art of Aging: Toll Bros. founder Bruce Toll stays young by staying active
More art of aging
HEALTH & FITNESS
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Today's Tip: Busting myths about cancer
New report reveals the best diets for 2019
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Rambling' note found in striking vehicle in Mummers crash
Arrest made in attempted sex assault of postal worker
Judge denies plea for lesser sentence in road rage killing
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park for 6th time
Study: More residents move out of NJ than any other state
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Show More
ShopRite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cool Today
Delco mayor removed from office due to 1988 bar fight
More News