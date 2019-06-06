Art of Aging: Prom fun with a senior living community

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Prom season is in full swing around the region and one New Castle County senior living community has teamed up with a local university to create a unique experience for its residents.Every spring, the residents at Rockland Place get to enjoy a very special night.Community Life Director of Rockland Place Megan Richmond said, "So tonight's our annual senior prom. We partner with Sigma Kappa and Delta Tau Delta."And we have a little get together, a little party, just something to get all of the residents involved and us involved here," said Hailey Cecala, social chair of Sigma Kappa of the University of Delaware.These two Greek organizations from the University of Delaware started hosting this event at Rockland Place nine years ago."We keep coming back. We love it here," said Cecala."And now they come on a monthly basis to do a wide variety of programs," added Richmond.The senior prom is their biggest event with about 40 residents attending and about the same number of students.Richmond said, "Since the relationship has continued over time, it's almost an expectation, and kind of our kickoff to summer almost."This year's theme is luau.Esther Weik, a resident at Rockland Place said, "It's a happy event. I try to be a little friendly with everybody.""They all just kind of go, mingle, and enjoy the company, the festive music, and the good food," said Richmond.Community Life Director Megan Richmond says she is thankful for the partnership."It's just so neat where every time they come they're just meshing well as different generations," said Richmond.