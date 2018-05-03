HEALTH & FITNESS

Art of Aging: Retiree finds his dream job

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Retiree finds his dream job. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution opened last year in Old City, a local retiree saw a new opportunity.

Jack Gilligan has been a history buff all of his life. When he retired from the insurance industry, he wanted to continue working.

He landed what he calls his dream job, a guest services associate at the Museum of the American Revolution.

"I'm just fascinated with American history, really, all phases of it. In my entire working life, this is the most meaningful and memorable thing that I've done," he said.

The Museum tells the full story of the Revolutionary War.

"We talk about the role of Native Americans and African Americans in the Revolution, and that's one of the things that makes us so unique," said Gilligan.

He continues, "There is a definite emotional response to what we present here. Many times people are in tears, it's so powerful."

And there's no mistaking Gilligan's passion for his subject.

"We are telling the story, not a story, and it's not a fake story. It's our history, warts and all The American Revolution changed the world. You're going to see the actual tent that Washington used during the war," said Gilligan.

And in sharing that story, Gilligan is writing the next chapter of his own history.

"There's always a second act, and it's not necessarily the last act," he said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthphilly newsart of agingsocietysenior citizensseniorsmuseumsmuseum of the american revolution
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News