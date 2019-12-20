Health & Fitness

Asbestos found in Philadelphia's Alexander McClure Elementary School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another Philadelphia school is closing due to the discovery of asbestos. It's the second school to close this week due to the issue.

The School District of Philadelphia says Alexander McClure Elementary School located on W. Hunting Park Avenue will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 20, and Monday, December 23 after asbestos was found in pipe insulation at the school.

"Abatement work will be completed, and air testing and cleaning in the building will also be conducted before students and staff re-occupy the building," said the school district in a press release.

The results of air quality tests will be available on the district's website.

Earlier this week, officials announced the discovery of asbestos at Franklin Learning Center in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section. FLC is closed until January.
