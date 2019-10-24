Babies recognize counting years earlier than thought

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WPVI) -- Babies may understand counting and numbers earlier than you think - years before they can say the words.A team at Johns Hopkins tested infants in 2 ways - first, counting out toys before hiding them in a box.... and secondly, hiding them without counting.When toys were counted, the babies continued to look into the box till all were pulled out.Without counting, they lost interest after the first one.The Hopkins team now wants to see if early number practice leads to later number skills.