Baby delivered by triplet doctors share special connection

Baby delivered by triplet doctors share special connection: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on October 26, 2018.

There was a special twist to the recent birth of a new baby in South Florida.

Not only was the baby delivered by obstetricians who are triplets, but years ago, the baby's mother was delivered by the triplet's mother.

Baby Mia Sophia was delivered 12 weeks ago by her doctors: triplets Victoria, Sarah and Joanna Bedell.

Since the triplets were babies, they've done everything together, including following in their mother's footsteps when they all became OB-GYNs.

26 years ago, their mother,Dr. Janet Gersten, delivered Anna - Baby Mia Sophia's mother.

"So it was amazing and I couldn't have chosen better doctors to deliver my baby," said Anna.

"My doctor's daughters are now delivering my grandchild for my daughter, it was just incredible, it was a beautiful experience," said Anna Summerlin-Gonzalez, Mia Sophia's Grandmother.

The triplets say their mom always raved about her patients, and now they're meeting them.

"Hearing the stories of their birth where our mom was there in that delivery, and now we get to take care of their daughter. It's really special, it's really unique," said Dr. Sarah Bedell.

"It's a unique way to be able to get closer to patients and have that extra special bond with these patients as well," said Dr. Victoria Bedell.

Dr. Gersten expects her daughters will continue seeing this twist on the circle of life.

"They've already delivered 2 or 3 women that I've delivered and there's a few more who are pregnant now who they're following and they will deliver them too, so it's very, very exciting," said Dr. Gersten.

The triplets saw their first delivery when they were 8 years old. Their mom was called to the hospital unexpectedly while they were out shopping.

They say they're working hard to be as well-loved and respected as she is.

