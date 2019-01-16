ACCUWEATHER

Bacterial meningitis: How to protect yourself from potentially fatal illness

EMBED </>More Videos

Bacterial meningitis can turn fatal in a matter of days, and you're more likely to catch it during the colder, drier months. (Shutterstock)

Bacterial meningitis is a serious illness that can turn fatal in a matter of days, and you're more likely to catch it during the colder, drier months, according to AccuWeather.

It's mostly spread through close personal contact. Certain bacteria enter your bloodstream and travel to your brain and spinal cord, causing the membranes around them to swell.

Symptoms include stiff neck, headache and fever. To prevent the spread of meningitis, avoid contact with sick people. There are also vaccines available.

SEE ALSO:
Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout
Related Topics:
healthaccuweatherwinterwinter weathermeningitis
ACCUWEATHER
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
More accuweather
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Chocolate is best cure for your cough
FDA approves new heart device for premature babies
Local behavioral scientist explains the fresh start effect
Chester County files lawsuit against opioid drug manufacturers
American Red Cross in need of blood and platelet donors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Some Snow, Heavy Rain Followed By Arctic Air
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
Smoking ban at N.J. public beaches, parks in effect
Violent night in Philadelphia: 2 murders, just hours apart
Teen struck in hit-and-run crash in Allentown
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Police: Fake $100 bills being used in Delaware County
N.J. teen Rachel Zegler is Maria in Spielberg's 'West Side Story'
Show More
Pennsylvania sued over ban on state's coverage of abortion
Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery
FBI hunt for sculpture stolen from Cherry Hill apartment
School board votes to postpone policy to arm teachers
Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
More News