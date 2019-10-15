BALTIMORE, Maryland (WPVI) -- "If you rest, you rust."
That's the mantra of 64-year-old Keith Boissere, otherwise known as "The Baltimore Running Man."
He's been running 20 miles a day for the past 30 years.
He started as a way to improve his health after being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.
Boissier recently picked up a sponsorship, and a commercial.
He hopes to inspire others to stay fit.
Baltimore's 'Running Man' inspiring others to stay fit
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News