Baltimore's 'Running Man' inspiring others to stay fit

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WPVI) -- "If you rest, you rust."

That's the mantra of 64-year-old Keith Boissere, otherwise known as "The Baltimore Running Man."

He's been running 20 miles a day for the past 30 years.

He started as a way to improve his health after being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

Boissier recently picked up a sponsorship, and a commercial.

He hopes to inspire others to stay fit.
