Be Kind: Philly health care hero goes above and beyond for patients

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A health care hero in Philadelphia is doing her all for her patients.Nurse Kelly Bailey founded the We Care Project at Fox Chase Cancer Center three months ago.With the help of her colleague Kris Kapler, they dug into their own wallets to cheer up a patient with a small gift on his birthday.The care package was such a hit that Bailey took the idea to her managers, who decided to implement the program.If you are interested in making a donation to the We Care Project at Fox Chase, you can email kelly.bailey@fccc.edu.