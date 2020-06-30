Bars in Rehoboth, Dewey, other Delaware beaches to close ahead of July 4th

JULY 3rd: Bars in Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey Beach will close on July 3rd. Uptick in COVID-19 positive cases in younger people is concerning @JohnCarneyDE @6abc— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) June 30, 2020
The bars will close ahead of the July 4th holiday and will remain closed indefinitely, Carney said.
Health officials are now urging anyone who frequents the beach, lives at the beach in a congregate setting, or works at the beach, to get a COVID-19 test.
The news comes after Rehoboth Beach officials said three lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said they believe there had been little contact with the public and that the lifeguards spent most of their time in the lifeguard stands.
"We immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department. All lifeguards were notified of the exposure and will be tested within the next 24 hours," said Rehoboth Police Chief Keith Banks.
The three people are asymptomatic and currently quarantined at home.
Health officials urge people who recently went to Dewey and Rehoboth beaches to get tested because of another coronavirus cluster.
The Starboard Restaurant in Dewey Beach was converted to a community COVID-19 testing site on Monday.
And there will be more testing available Thursday morning at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth.