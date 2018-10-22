HEALTHCHECK

6abc Shining the Spotlight on Breast Cancer treatment: OncoType DX

EMBED </>More Videos

Beating the Odds: OncoType DX: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4 p.m., October 22, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Year by year, treatment for breast cancer is evolving, becoming more effective and more individualized.

There was a time when breast cancer treatment was based mostly on tumor size: the bigger the tumor, the more aggressive the treatment.

But the OncoType DX test is rewriting the rulebook.

OncoType uses the tumor's genetics to measure how aggressive it is.

"It tells the risk of it recurring at 10 years," said Dr. Abu-Khalaf. "It also predicts the benefits from chemotherapy, whether it really needs chemo or not."

Dr. Maysa Abu-Khalaf of Jefferson's Kimmel Cancer Center says the groundbreaking Tailor-X study out in June showed that 70 percent of women with early-stage, estrogen-positive, HER-2 negative cancer don't need chemotherapy.

Abu-Khalaf said if even a larger tumor has a low OncoType score, it can be stopped with surgery and hormone blockers.

"It's more of a personalized approach to treatment," she said.

Jefferson surgeon Theodore Tsangaris said many patients want radical mastectomies - not because they need them, but because they're overwhelmed by the diagnosis and want to simplify treatment.

"We're getting all this wonderful data and it's causing a lot of anxiety," said Tsangaris.

So he and his team take more time explaining all the options, reassuring patients that more conservative surgery is usually just as effective but even mastectomies these days have seen a lot of changes.

"We can make them look better than when they walked in the door," said Tsangaris.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
health2018 breast cancerbreast cancerbreast cancer: surprising discoveries
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Eating pumpkin may help boost immunity
Survey: Most Americans want to be healthy but aren't sure how
How scary is too scary for young kids on Halloween?
Kids with developmental disabilities are more likely to be overweight, study says
Most burger chains fail antibiotics report card
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Today's Tip: Weight Loss Surgery
Eating pumpkin may help boost immunity
Plank squat combo - Today's Fitness Tip
Survey: Most Americans want to be healthy but aren't sure how
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police said shopping mall shooting stemmed from 'Bad Blood'
Girard Ave. water main repairs to take longer
Security guard caught on video knocking man out
Search continues for missing fisherman in Ocean City
Coroner called to crash involving police outside Pa. mall
Fmr. Philles star Lenny Dykstra pleads not guilty to threat charge
Trial begins for inmates in fatal Delaware prison riot
Fire erupts inside school in Levittown, Pa.
Show More
Man shot outside TV station in Washington, DC
Warrant issued for former coach accused of child sex assault
2-alarm fire forces evacuations in Port Richmond
Police: Mother in custody after shooting teenage son
Fmr. NFL player released 19 years after girlfriend's murder
More News