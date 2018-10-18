Beau Institute 8th annual Day of Hope for cancer survivors

Several breast cancer survivors are taking a major step Thursday in their journey to put cancer in their rear-view window.Women who have gone through chemo, surgeries, and breast reconstruction are receiving 3-D nipple tattoos.For many women, it is that final step in a long exhausting fight to return to some level of normalcy in their appearance.The corrective cosmetic is being made possible through the Beau Institute 8th annual Day of Hope in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.The important procedure is provided through volunteers.Survivors we spoke with say it's wonderful and helps restore confidence."I'm looking forward to being able to look at my breast and feeling like a woman again and not seeing cancer anymore," said Kristina Kociuba of Bellmawr, New Jersey.The procedure costs $1800 but the owner of Beau Institute provided today's services at no cost.------