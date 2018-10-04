JBS Tolleson, Inc. distributed the products nationwide.
The raw, non-intact items, which include ground beef, were packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7. They all have the establishment number "EST. 267" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Health officials were first notified about illnesses possibly linked to salmonella on Sept. 5.
Using the receipts and shopper card numbers from eight patients, investigators were able to trace the source of the illnesses back to the products.
Fifty-seven patients from 16 states became sick between Aug. 5 and Sept. 6.
You can view the full list of products included in the recall in this PDF.
If you have any of the affected products in your freezer, you're urged to throw them out or return them to the store.
Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common bacterial foodborne illness.
Within 12 to 72 hours of eating food contaminated with salmonella, you can experience diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.
The illness usually lasts four to seven days.
