e. coli

Beef products recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns

If you're planning to cook with beef this Memorial Day weekend, be sure to check your product's label.

About 62,000 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday. The products were recalled by Aurora Packing Company, Inc., which ships nationwide.

The recalled items include different cuts of beef such as short ribs, ribeyes and briskets.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF RECALLED ITEMS HERE AND THE PRODUCT LABELS HERE

The recalled products have "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during random sample testing by the government, and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The term "E. coli" refers to a group of bacteria, and only some strains are dangerous. An E. coli infection can cause anything from stomach cramps to kidney failure.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcfoodrecallu.s. & worlde. colicenters for disease control
E. COLI
156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef
E. coli outbreak possibly linked to ground beef: CDC
E. coli outbreak sickens 72 people in 5 states
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accuweather Alert: Severe Storms Likely Late Today and This Evening
Monica Malpass signs off after 31 years at Action News
Armed suspects steal car from Center City couple
#143DayinPA: Day of Kindness in honor of Mister Rogers
California police defend using spit mask on boy
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Show More
Baby dies after 5 hours in daycare van; co-owner arrested
Wanted man agrees to surrender if mugshot gets Facebook likes
Cole Hamels asks Phillies for David Montgomery memorial patch
Summer job opportunities abound at the Jersey Shore
Babysitter charged with sexually assaulting 2 boys
More TOP STORIES News