HEALTHCHECK

Being a night owl could determine how your brain functions

EMBED </>More Videos

Being a night owl could determine how your brain functions. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 15, 2019.

Are you a morning person or a night owl?

It could determine how your brain functions during the workday.

Brain scans done between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. showed that night owls had less connectivity in the morning in regions linked to consciousness.

They also had poorer attention, slower reactions, and more sleepiness.

They did score better in the evening, but didn't do much better than the early risers.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
New study says age is just a number
Flu season national and local progress report
Gift of Life Program celebrates National Donor Day in Center City
Camden to receive help in Sesame Street's new homeless children initiative
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
New study says age is just a number
Flu season national and local progress report
Gift of Life Program celebrates National Donor Day in Center City
EPA outlines plan for dealing with toxic chemicals in water
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
At least 1 dead after shooting at Illinois business; 4 officers wounded
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 potential Jussie Smollett incident suspects arrested
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
New barn being raised 2 days after Honey Brook blaze
Show More
K-9 named 'Goose' finds missing New Jersey woman
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
Police: 15 cars damaged while traveling Ocean County road
2 water main breaks cause traffic delays in East Falls area
Car flips over in Ridley Township collision
More News