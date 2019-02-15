Being a night owl could determine how your brain functions

Are you a morning person or a night owl?
It could determine how your brain functions during the workday.
Brain scans done between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. showed that night owls had less connectivity in the morning in regions linked to consciousness.
They also had poorer attention, slower reactions, and more sleepiness.
They did score better in the evening, but didn't do much better than the early risers.
