Being close to loved ones can help ease physical pain, study says

Being with a romantic partner can bring some surprising health benefits.

A new study in Austria shows that simply touching someone we love can act as a pain reliever.

Researchers suggest when we touch someone we love, our brainwaves synchronize - making painful stimuli seem less painful.

Health experts say even being in the same room as a romantic partner can improve pain tolerance, even if there is no physical contact.
