Being kind to yourself and others good for mental and physical health

Don't underestimate the value of kindness. Being kind to yourself and others is not only good for your mental health, but also your physical health.A new study in the Journal of Psychological Science shows practicing self-compassion and connecting with others can help lower your heart rate and create feelings of safety and relaxation.Researchers report these results after dividing groups of students to listen to different audio instructions.The group hearing a more critical voice showed signs of a higher heart rate and feelings of distress.The researchers say this study was done in healthy people, so they're not sure if the same methods would work for someone with depression.But other studies have shown practicing mindfulness and being more self-compassionate can help many different groups of people------