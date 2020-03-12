Joe Biden Lays Out Plan to Fight Coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden rolled out a plan Thursday to fight the coronavirus and said the current administration's handling of the pandemic revealed its "severe shortcomings."Biden addressed the press-only crowd from his home state of Delaware after canceling campaign events in Cleveland and Tampa Bay on subsequent days."Let me be crystal clear, the coronavirus does not have a political affiliation. It will affect Republicans, Independents, and Democrats alike," said Biden.Biden called the President's response a colossal failure.The Trump campaign responded saying Biden was spreading fear. It said in a statement in part, the president's "every move has been aimed at keeping Americans safe, while Joe Biden has sought to capitalize politically and stoke citizens' fears."Biden emphasized the need to protect others."It is going to mean making some radical changes in our personal behaviors. More frequent and more thorough hand washing, staying home from work if you are ill, but also altering the deeply ingrained habits in our country like handshakes and hugs," said BidenHe laid out a plan to fight the disease that includes free testing, emergency paid leave, and vaccine development."It will still be many months before we have a vaccine that can be proven safe for public use, and produced in sufficient quantities to make a difference," he said.The campaign also said its canceling rallies for now and will do virtual events instead. Biden is scheduled to debate his Democratic presidential opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, Sunday. The event was originally supposed to take place in Arizona, but the DNC announced Thursday it will be instead held at CNN's headquarters in Washington D.C., with no live audience.