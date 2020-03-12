Health & Fitness

Joe Biden Lays Out Plan to Fight Coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden rolled out a plan Thursday to fight the coronavirus and said the current administration's handling of the pandemic revealed its "severe shortcomings."

Biden addressed the press-only crowd from his home state of Delaware after canceling campaign events in Cleveland and Tampa Bay on subsequent days.

"Let me be crystal clear, the coronavirus does not have a political affiliation. It will affect Republicans, Independents, and Democrats alike," said Biden.

Biden called the President's response a colossal failure.

The Trump campaign responded saying Biden was spreading fear. It said in a statement in part, the president's "every move has been aimed at keeping Americans safe, while Joe Biden has sought to capitalize politically and stoke citizens' fears."

Biden emphasized the need to protect others.

"It is going to mean making some radical changes in our personal behaviors. More frequent and more thorough hand washing, staying home from work if you are ill, but also altering the deeply ingrained habits in our country like handshakes and hugs," said Biden

He laid out a plan to fight the disease that includes free testing, emergency paid leave, and vaccine development.

"It will still be many months before we have a vaccine that can be proven safe for public use, and produced in sufficient quantities to make a difference," he said.

The campaign also said its canceling rallies for now and will do virtual events instead. Biden is scheduled to debate his Democratic presidential opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, Sunday. The event was originally supposed to take place in Arizona, but the DNC announced Thursday it will be instead held at CNN's headquarters in Washington D.C., with no live audience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswilmingtoncoronavirusjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State orders coronavirus containment effort in Montgomery Co.
COVID-19: Philly officials ban public gatherings over 1,000 people
Coronavirus NJ: 6 new cases confirmed; state total jumps to 29
3 more people with UDel test presumptive positive for COVID-19
CVODI-19: Wells Fargo Center postpones events through March 31
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
Show More
LIVE Updates on the Coronavirus in the Philadelphia Region
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
COVID-19: What does "community spread" mean?
JetBlue passenger tests positive for coronavirus after landing
PIAA to temporarily suspend winter athletics championships
More TOP STORIES News