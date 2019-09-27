Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships of Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrence

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for New Jersey residents living in Trenton and neighboring townships: Hamilton Township, Ewing Township, and Lawrence Township, Mercer County.
Trenton Water Works made the announcement Friday that chlorination levels (a water disinfection process) are too low due to an equipment malfunction in TWW's water-distribution system.
"We are working as quickly as possible to restore your water quality," TWW says.
TWW says as a precaution, it is implementing the boil water advisory until testing of the water supply is deemed satisfactory.
Effective immediately, residents in Trenton, Hamilton Township, Ewing Township, and Lawrence Township are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
TWW also recommends the following measures:
- Discard uncooked food, beverages, or ice cubes made with tap water during the day of the advisory.
- Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.
- Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.
- Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleachper gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.
- Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.
- Only boiled water to treat minor injuries.
- Provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled).
"Please continue to boil your water or use bottled water until you are notified that the water quality is satisfactory. This advisory will remain in effect until repairs are completed and testing shows the water quality to be safe," TWW says.
Anyone with questions or comments can contact Trenton Water Works at (609) 989-3033.
ONLINE: trentonnj.org
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships of Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrence
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News