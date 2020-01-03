Boil water advisory issued for Limerick Township

Limerick Township Building (rear) at 646 West Ridge Pike

Limerick Giant Foods/Target at 1824 Ridge Pike, Upper Providence Township

Limerick Diner at 411 Ridge Pike

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania American Water issued a boil water advisory on Thursday as a precaution due to a low tank.The area stretches from the Premium Outlet Mall to around Township Line Road, in Limerick Township, officials said.The company says when service is restored, water should be boiled for at least one minute before drinking or used for cooking.Water tankers will be available at the following locations:Limerick tankers will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until the advisory is lifted. Customers should bring their own containers to fill.For more information residents are asked to contact 1-800-565-7292.