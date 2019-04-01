heart attack

6-year-old suffers fatal heart attack while taking team photo

EMBED <>More Videos

6-year-old boy dies after suffering heart attack | Report from WTVC

ROCK SPRINGS, Georgia -- The mother of a 6-year-old boy who died from a sudden heart attack said her son collapsed while he was taking photos with his youth baseball teammates.

Brantley Chandler suffered the heart attack while on the baseball field of his Rock Springs Mustangs team. He was rushed to the hospital. His mother, Meghan Bryson, told WTVC that he had been fighting for his life for an hour and seven minutes.

According to Bryson, Chandler was born with a rare congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Less than a thousand children in the U.S. are born with the defect each year, the CDC reports. It stops the left side of the heart from developing normally.

"When he was born, he did not have an aorta, so there was no blood flow coming out of his heart to his organs," Bryson explained.

Over the weekend, Chandler's teammates gathered for the boy's viewing, where they gathered for another team picture, but with heavy hearts.

The Mustangs' baseball league said it plans to hold a special tribute on its opening day later this month.

RELATED:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgeorgiachildrenchild deathheart attacku.s. & world
HEART ATTACK
Philadelphia police recruit returns to training after heart attack
New guidelines advise against daily aspirin for older adults
Heat-related heart attacks on the rise, researchers say
Daylight Saving Time health risks - and how to prevent them
TOP STORIES
Police: Victim's friends may have dared shooter to fire gun
Bryce Harper announces he and wife expecting baby boy
Bryce Harper's debut as a Philadelphia Phillie
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
N.J. cracks down on distracted drivers
Red Clay installing cameras on school buses
Show More
Teen shot for door knock was 'begging for his life,' mom says
Strike threat looms at CCP
Opening Series sign of things to come for Phillies?
Autism Awareness Month: Meet new 'Sesame Street' characters
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Start To April
More TOP STORIES News