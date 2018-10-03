U.S. & WORLD

Boy who can't play outside due to health condition becomes honorary officer

6-year-old becomes honorary officer

A 6-year-old Alabama boy with a health condition that doesn't let him play outside became an honorary officer.

With his badge on and handcuffs ready, first-grader Braylon Henson runs a tight ship at his school.

Braylon was diagnosed with ectodermal dysplasia as a baby.

He can't play outside if it's above 74-degrees because he was born without sweat glands and he'll overheat.

School resource officer Ronald Saladin decided to give Braylon another option.

"I noticed his classmates were out there playing and he was in here by himself so I let him come walk with me to help him out, because he felt left out," Saladin said.

One foot patrol turned into many.

Officer Saladin even bought Braylon his very own uniform.

