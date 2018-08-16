HEALTH & FITNESS

Breakfast products test positive for main ingredient in weed killer

EMBED </>More Videos

Various breakfast food have been found to contain glyphosate.

You may want to check the breakfast foods in your pantry.

A new report by the organization Environmental Working Group (EWG) shows a number of popular breakfast foods could possibly contain dangerous amounts of glyphosate, the main ingredient found in weed killer.
KTRK-TV reports, last week a jury awarded a former school groundskeeper $289 million after he sued the company, Monsanto, claiming their weed killer, which contains glyphosate, was the cause of his terminal cancer.

The EWG tested foods including granola, snack bars, cereal, instant oats and whole oats. Out of the 29 oat-based foods that were tested, only five did not test positive for glyphosate.
For a full list of products found to have glyphosate, click here.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerhealthbreakfastu.s. & worldfoodconsumer concernshealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
Art of Aging: New Britain's inspiring senior
What is synthetic marijuana?
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bodies of pregnant Colorado woman, 2 daughters likely found
Man trapped in trench in East Oak Lane
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
Show More
Prosecutors: Trucker found with $5.1 million in marijuana
Family located of boy found in Upper Darby
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
Shark attacks swimmer on Cape Cod
Nick Foles not sweating Tom Brady handshake snub, respects Pats QB
More News