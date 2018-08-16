You may want to check the breakfast foods in your pantry.
A new report by the organization Environmental Working Group (EWG) shows a number of popular breakfast foods could possibly contain dangerous amounts of glyphosate, the main ingredient found in weed killer.
KTRK-TV reports, last week a jury awarded a former school groundskeeper $289 million after he sued the company, Monsanto, claiming their weed killer, which contains glyphosate, was the cause of his terminal cancer.
The EWG tested foods including granola, snack bars, cereal, instant oats and whole oats. Out of the 29 oat-based foods that were tested, only five did not test positive for glyphosate.
For a full list of products found to have glyphosate, click here.
