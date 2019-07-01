Health & Fitness

Breatharian lives off air instead of food

When it comes to food preferences, you've heard of a vegetarian and a pescatarian, but how about a breatharian?

Twenty-five-year-old Audra Bear follows that lifestyle, which is also known as prana.

She's popular on Instagram.

The idea is to not weigh yourself down with food, so you can fill yourself with breath and life.

"I started breathing on December 1st and by December 5th, five days later, I had no appetite for food and I have eaten only a handful of times since then in the last six month," says Bear.

What she does consume is herbal teas, green juices and smoothies, coconut water and sometimes soup.

She says she does not miss food.

The practice is more popular than you might think, but medical professionals say you should seek advice before starting anything like this.
