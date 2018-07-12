Breathe, sweat and breathe some more at these weekend wellness events in Philly

Mindfulness at the Museum

#SummerShapeUp Bootcamp at Cira Green

Intro to Rebirthing Breathwork at Healing Arts Collective

Want to up your health and wellness game?From breathwork classes to an outdoor bootcamp with a live DJ, there are plenty of holistic activities to dive into this weekend. Read on for a rundown.---This Friday, enjoy a mindful lunch break at the Institute of Contemporary Art. The weekly series of drop-in sessions aims to help the community -- inside the museum and out -- become more aware and appreciate the "here and now." Throughout the guided meditation, instructor Shesheena Bray will help participants use breathing techniques to explore tensions in their bodies, quiet their minds and set intentions.Friday, July 13, 12-1 p.m.Get your sweat on at the #SummerShapeUp Bootcamp at Cira Green this Saturday morning. Hosted by Core Aesthetics and Evo Philly, the free weekly session features a challenging guided workout, live DJ set, giveaways and the chance to socialize with fellow trainees.Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m.-noonLooking to dive deeper into meditative breathwork? Then join Jason A. Bradford this Saturday evening for an introductory course on "rebirthing breathwork," aka "conscious connected breathing." Throughout the three-hour group class, students will explore how to harness their relationship with their breath to release stress and tension from the body, access and release stored emotions, and increase vitality and fulfillment within themselves and their relationships.Saturday, July 14, 6-9 p.m.