Coronavirus

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY -- Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a long battle with coronavirus.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, announced his death Sunday evening and said he died earlier in the morning surrounded in love by his family, "singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

She updated his fans with an emotional post on Instagram:

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."


Cordero, 41, initially went to the hospital March 31 with what they thought was pneumonia, according to Kloots. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in a medically induced coma to help his breathing.

He had to have his leg amputated because of issues with blood clotting.

Since then, he experienced ups and downs throughout his recovery while Kloots gave updates on his condition.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony in 2014 for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcelebrityhospitalu.s. & worldinstagramnyc newsbroadway
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fearing outbreak, Spain locks down county of 71K
FDA head won't back Trump's claim that most COVID-19 cases are 'harmless'
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
Dodgers pitcher Price won't play this year because of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A violent holiday weekend in Philadelphia leaves 6 shot, 3 dead
15-year-old shot in the head, found face down: Police
Two males shot; 1 dead in Port Richmond: Police
6-year-old boy has died, shot in the left side of chest: Police
43-year-old man dead, found shot in back of head: Police
2 males shot, leaving 1 dead: Police
37-year-old woman dead, shot 12 times in the torso: Police
Show More
11-year-old girl suffers gun shot wound on right hip: Police
4 wounded in 2 shootings in Philly overnight
Portion of 676 shut down as protesters march on highway
Fire damages multiple homes in Parkside
AccuWeather: Hot Week Ahead
More TOP STORIES News