Coronavirus News: Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes up after month in coma due to COVID-19, wife says

Cordero's wife, celebrity fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, announced the good news Tuesday.
Kloots started a hashtag #WakeUpNick that became a movement across social media with fans dancing to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" to show support for the Broadway star.
"Guys, we might have to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky because Nick, Dadda, is awake!" Kloots shared on her Instagram story while holding the couple's son, Elvis.
She said he is officially awake but is still very weak.
Kloots said that even opening and closings his eyes takes all of his energy and he can't close his mouth yet. But he is following commands which she wrote means his mental status is coming back.
Cordero, 41, a Tony-nominated actor, initially went to the hospital March 31 with what they thought was pneumonia, according to Kloots. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in a medically induced coma to help his breathing.
Kloots says blood thinners that were initially helping to ease some clotting in Cordero's leg began causing issues with his blood pressure and he had to have his leg amputated in April.
The illness virtually snuck up on Cordero, the former star of "Bullets Over Broadway," who first just experienced fatigue, Kloots told "Good Morning America."
"We were watching the news and we were trying to decide if this was the coronavirus," Kloots said. "It didn't seem like Nick had the symptoms. He just had this extreme fatigue. We just thought we'd ride it out. We'd see what happened and just isolate because all he wanted to do was sleep."
The couple has a son, 10-month-old Elvis Eduardo.