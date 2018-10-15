HEALTH & FITNESS

Bullying over food allergies a growing problem in schools

Bullying over food allergies a growing problem in schools. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 15, 2018.

Food allergy bullying is a growing problem in schools. According to allergists, about a third of kids with food allergies report being bullied because of them.

Bullies may use foods, like peanuts or peanut butter, to threaten or taunt a child.

The victims often don't report it to their parents, so doctors say parents have to be on alert for warning signs.

The signs could include sudden changes in behavior, or being sad, upset, or withdrawn about going to school.

"If they really just a have a real aversion to wanting to go to school, you want to get to the bottom of it," says Dr. Sandra Hong from the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors say it's important to notify your child's school if they have been bullied because of a food allergy, so the school can take action.

