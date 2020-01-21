Health & Fitness

Chronic stress, exhaustion tied to irregular heart rhythm disorder: Study

A new study says chronic stress and exhaustion - better known as burnout - could be a factor in irregular heartbeats known as AFib.

After following 11,000 men and women for 20 years, European doctors found that those suffering from burnout were more likely to develop AFib.

It's the most common heart rhythm problem and the leading cause of stroke in the U.S.

Study leaders say managing stress should be a priority for doctors and patients.
