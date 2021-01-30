Camden County reschedules COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to winter storm

SEE ALSO: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across New Jersey

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The impending winter storm is causing Camden County health officials to reschedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.Officials announced that the Camden County COVID-19 Vaccination Center is rescheduling all appointments currently scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1 and Tuesday, Feb. 2.All rescheduled appointments will now occur on Wednesday, Feb. 3.County officials said patients have already begun to receive notifications of their new appointments at the vaccination center located at the Camden County College site in Blackwood, New Jersey."Though we would like to keep the vaccination center open without interruption, we cannot, in the interest of our patients' safety, expect anyone to travel to the site during what is forecasted to be a significant snow accumulation," County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said in a statement Saturday. "The Camden County Department of Health, Jefferson Health New Jersey, and Cooper University Health Care, are prepared to accommodate any increase in patients later in the week without adjusting additional appointments."Patients will not have to manually reschedule their appointments, officials said. Their original appointments will show as "canceled" in their MyChart account and a new appointment, during the same time slot, will appear for Wednesday.Those who have a scheduling conflict and cannot get their vaccine on Wednesday are asked to contact the vaccination center.Individuals who are scheduled to receive their vaccination on Monday or Tuesday and have questions can call the county's hotline at (856) 549-0530.----