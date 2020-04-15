Camden County testing site to open with focus on essential workers

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The COVID-19 testing site at Camden County College will open Wednesday after sitting empty for a month.It will feature drive-thru lanes set aside for essential workers."Two of the four lanes will be for those who work in the medical community, to those on the front lines, the essential workers, supermarket workers, the utility workers, pharmacy workers who day in and day out have to come face to face with the public and put their health on the line," said Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr.County residents will also have access to the site with a doctor's referral.The hours of operation will be Monday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m.County leaders have been outspoken about trying to get the site open while expressing frustration over not having enough testing kits.They are now working hand in hand with Jefferson University Hospital, who will be providing all of the medical services needed to operate the site.State leaders continue to stress the importance of having access to enough resources."COVID-19 can boomerang back in the US if we stop doing what we are doing. Let's only go through this once," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "We can't begin to think about reopening unless the resources we get, in particular the resources and cooperation we get from the federal government, are a lot more robust."