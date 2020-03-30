Coronavirus

2 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in Camden County, New Jersey

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Camden County have announced two more coronavirus-related deaths bringing the county's total to three.

The first patient was a male resident of Gloucester Township in his 60s, the second was a female resident of Pine Hill in her 60s.

"We are incredibly saddened by these tragic losses, and on behalf of the Freeholder Board and certainly the entire Camden County community, we send our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. "Our sole objective at this time should be to minimize the loss of life caused by coronavirus to the greatest extent possible. Not a single death from this terrible disease can be considered acceptable. Everyone needs to follow the governor's orders and stay home. By social distancing we not only reduce the risk that we ourselves will contract the virus, but we also reduce the likelihood that we will serve as an unwitting means of transmission for the virus. Tonight, our community grieves with the families who have lost loved ones, and we send them our thoughts and prayers during this unprecedented moment in history."

The Department of Health is also announcing 41 additional positive cases of novel coronavirus identified in Camden County. Trace investigations are being facilitated with the patients and remain ongoing.

There are now 202 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county.
