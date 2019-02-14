Camden to receive help in Sesame Street's new homeless children initiative

Camden, New Jersey has been picked to receive help in Sesame Street's new initiative on homeless children.Sesame Street in Communities launched an online initiative in December through it's character Lily, to offer help to America's growing number of homeless children.But target cities like Camden get extra resources."We're also creating what we call comfy-cozy spaces. And these are small spaces in the organizations that have been 'sesamatized.' There you can have some of these difficult discussions around trauma, or homelessness, or when a child is having a difficult time," says Betancourt.Two and a half million children are homeless right now, and about half of them are under the age of six.-----