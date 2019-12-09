Health & Fitness

Cancer patient wrapping gifts to fund treatment and make others smile

EL PASO, Texas (WPVI) -- A man in Texas has a festive way of helping him cope with a cancer diagnosis, and make some extra money to pay medical bills.

When Don Leo was diagnosed a second time with cancer, his daughter Stephanie says he tapped into something that he enjoys -wrapping gifts.

"It relaxes him, it takes his mind off of things," says Stephanie.

And since he can no longer work, she posted a message on Facebook, letting friends know her Dad was wrapping presents for donations to help off-set medical expenses.

The post was shared more than 700 times!

She says it makes him happy to be busy and to be helping other people over the holidays.

And, friends say, he's very talented at it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchristmas giftgiftscancer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles put best foot forward with specialty cleats for charity
Man shot to death inside North Philadelphia store
AccuWeather: Another Round of Rain Tuesday, Snow Wednesday Morning
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
Northeast High School locked down after bullets found
Officials: Pre-cut fruit blamed for Pa. salmonella outbreak
Show More
Video shows man using pickup truck to smash through storefront
Fire tears through WSFS bank building in Hockessin, Delaware
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD autopsy inconclusive: medical examiner
Police investigate thefts from vehicles outside Doylestown Twp. gym
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
More TOP STORIES News