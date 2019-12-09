Cancer patient wrapping gifts to fund treatment and make others smile

EL PASO, Texas (WPVI) -- A man in Texas has a festive way of helping him cope with a cancer diagnosis, and make some extra money to pay medical bills.When Don Leo was diagnosed a second time with cancer, his daughter Stephanie says he tapped into something that he enjoys -wrapping gifts."It relaxes him, it takes his mind off of things," says Stephanie.And since he can no longer work, she posted a message on Facebook, letting friends know her Dad was wrapping presents for donations to help off-set medical expenses.The post was shared more than 700 times!She says it makes him happy to be busy and to be helping other people over the holidays.And, friends say, he's very talented at it.