HEALTH & FITNESS

Cancer treatment here 2X the cost of Canada, with same survival rate

Canadian treatment even included expensive drug not used in U.S.
CHICAGO, Ill. (WPVI) --
Treatment for advanced colon cancer in the U-S costs twice as much as in Canada.

And yet, survival rates aren't any better.

A team at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle found that the average in Washington state was more than 12-thousand dollars, compared to 6-thousand dollars, across the border in British Columbia.

And the Canadian treatment included an expensive drug which wasn't used in the U.S.

Study leaders say it shows the U-S doesn't need to spend as much, to get the results.

And we'd like to help you keep tabs on your healthcare costs.

So we've partnered with the Philadelphia Inquirer to provide Philly Health Costs and the PriceCheck tool.

You can check the real costs of tests and treatments in our area, by clicking here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancerhealth care
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News