Cancer treatment here 2X the cost of Canada, with same survival rate

CHICAGO, Ill. (WPVI) --Treatment for advanced colon cancer in the U-S costs twice as much as in Canada.
And yet, survival rates aren't any better.
A team at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle found that the average in Washington state was more than 12-thousand dollars, compared to 6-thousand dollars, across the border in British Columbia.
And the Canadian treatment included an expensive drug which wasn't used in the U.S.
Study leaders say it shows the U-S doesn't need to spend as much, to get the results.
