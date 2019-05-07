Health & Fitness

Capital Health Facebook LIVE - Stroke Awareness

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and as the 5th leading cause of death in the United States, this month is an important time to learn what a stroke is, how to recognize one as soon as possible and the quickest way to get treated. For this topic, Dr. Christian Schumacher and Dr.
Vernard Fennell, the physicians who lead Capital Health's stroke program will answer your questions LIVE on Monday, May 13th at 4pm on Facebook.

Dr. Fennell is a dual fellowship trained neurosurgeon specializing in cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, with additional expertise in microsurgery, skull base surgery, brain and spine tumors, spine trauma and reconstruction as well as epilepsy surgery.

Read complete bio.




Dr. Schumacher is board certified in neurology, vascular neurology, and neurocritical care. He completed his cerebrovascular research fellowship training at Columbia University's Neurological Institute and was trained in neurology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Read complete bio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscapital health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities in New Jersey warning about shore rental scam
Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires
Philadelphia's Zahav named best restaurant in US
Video shows Pa. lawmaker confronting woman outside Planned Parenthood facility
Video captures 2 men opening fire on people in car
Police investigating death of young child in Lakewood
Show More
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Bridge Street exit of I-95 closed for repairs
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Very Warm Today
Police use victim's smartphone to track down alleged carjacker
Man fatally shot during Wyomissing home invasion
More TOP STORIES News