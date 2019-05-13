Health & Fitness

Capital Health Facebook LIVE - Stroke Awareness

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and as the 5th leading cause of death in the United States, this month is an important time to learn what a stroke is, how to recognize one as soon as possible and the quickest way to get treated. For this topic, Dr. Christian Schumacher and Dr.
Vernard Fennell, the physicians who lead Capital Health's stroke program will answer your questions LIVE on Monday, May 13th at 4pm on Facebook.

Dr. Fennell is a dual fellowship trained neurosurgeon specializing in cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, with additional expertise in microsurgery, skull base surgery, brain and spine tumors, spine trauma and reconstruction as well as epilepsy surgery.

Read complete bio.




Dr. Schumacher is board certified in neurology, vascular neurology, and neurocritical care. He completed his cerebrovascular research fellowship training at Columbia University's Neurological Institute and was trained in neurology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Read complete bio.
