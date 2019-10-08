Health & Fitness

Cardiac rehab good for all ages, study shows

There's more evidence that exercise is good for you, regardless of your age.

A new study found that cardiac rehabilitation programs improve the body and mind for all ages.

The specialized exercise program is aimed at people with heart disease, particularly those recovering from heart attacks.

But some questioned whether it helps people over 80.

In a new study from France, patients had better stamina and strength after cardiac rehab, whether they were under 65 or over 80 years old.

Despite the benefits of cardiac rehab, very few patients do it - only about one-third of heart attack survivors and heart failure patients take advantage of it.
