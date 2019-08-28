Health & Fitness

CBD Oil: What you need to know

It seems like CBD oil is everywhere these days and a new poll by Gallup said 14% of adults use cannabidiol products.

With its growing presence, you're probably wondering what exactly CBD oil does?

Laws surrounding marijuana can be complicated, so you might be wondering what this CBD craze is all about and whether it's legal.



Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical in marijuana. However, experts said on its own, it doesn't give users a high.

CBD effective in treating heroin, opioid addiction, says American Journal of Psychiatry study
Cannabidiol, (CBD) the non-psychoactive ingredient in hemp and marijuana, could treat opioid addiction, a new study says.



CBD is now legal across the U.S. as long as it comes from the hemp plant, but it isn't regulated, so distributors can't advertise it as medicine or a cure-all.

People are known to use the marijuana chemical for a variety of reasons.

"A lot of is older people. For every day aches and pains, joints, anxiety, or their kids with epilepsy," said pot shop owner Paul Cornwell.

It also comes in many different forms.

"We have salves, isolates, tinctures, oils, vapes," Cornwell listed.

It seems like CBD is everywhere these days, and apparently, it's not just for humans.



But if you're thinking about stopping at your local grocery store and picking some up, you may want to do some research first.

Experts suggest finding a trustworthy store that specializes in CBD, and just like any supplement, make sure you ask your doctor before trying it.
