CDC: 1 in 3 teens use tobacco in some form, or e-cigarettes

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- Despite concerns about their safety, it doesn't appear teens are turning away from e-cigarettes.And fresh numbers from the government show just how prevalent tobacco use is.Unfortunately, the new report from the C-D-C says about 1 in 3 high schoolers, and 1 in 8 middle schoolers has used some tobacco product in the past month, whether it's e-cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes, hookahs, or pipe tobacco.For the sixth year in a row, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used form.Unfortunately, 28-percent of middle and high schoolers don't think there's any harm in e-cigarettes if they're not used every day.The C-D-C says nearly 3-thousand people have been hospitalized with vaping-related illness.And 48 people have died from it.