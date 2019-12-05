ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- Despite concerns about their safety, it doesn't appear teens are turning away from e-cigarettes.
And fresh numbers from the government show just how prevalent tobacco use is.
Unfortunately, the new report from the C-D-C says about 1 in 3 high schoolers, and 1 in 8 middle schoolers has used some tobacco product in the past month, whether it's e-cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes, hookahs, or pipe tobacco.
For the sixth year in a row, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used form.
Unfortunately, 28-percent of middle and high schoolers don't think there's any harm in e-cigarettes if they're not used every day.
The C-D-C says nearly 3-thousand people have been hospitalized with vaping-related illness.
And 48 people have died from it.
CDC: 1 in 3 teens use tobacco in some form, or e-cigarettes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News