CDC: 1 in 3 teens use tobacco or e-cigarettes in some form

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- Despite concerns about their safety, it doesn't appear teens are turning away from e-cigarettes and fresh numbers from the government show just how prevalent tobacco use is.Unfortunately, the new report from the CDC says about one in three high schoolers, and one in eight middle schoolers has used some tobacco product in the past month, whether it's e-cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes, hookahs, or pipe tobacco.For the sixth year in a row, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used form.Unfortunately, 28 percent of middle and high schoolers don't think there's any harm in e-cigarettes if they're not used every day.The CDC says nearly 3,000 people have been hospitalized with vaping-related illness and 48 people have died from it.