Health & Fitness

CDC: 1 in 3 teens use tobacco or e-cigarettes in some form

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- Despite concerns about their safety, it doesn't appear teens are turning away from e-cigarettes and fresh numbers from the government show just how prevalent tobacco use is.

Unfortunately, the new report from the CDC says about one in three high schoolers, and one in eight middle schoolers has used some tobacco product in the past month, whether it's e-cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes, hookahs, or pipe tobacco.

For the sixth year in a row, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used form.

Unfortunately, 28 percent of middle and high schoolers don't think there's any harm in e-cigarettes if they're not used every day.

The CDC says nearly 3,000 people have been hospitalized with vaping-related illness and 48 people have died from it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchecksmokinge cigarettescdcvapingteenagers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Home gun check campaign hopes to decrease violence in Philadelphia
Liquor-filled candy seized in police raid at Somerton market
Suspect punched Walmart employee for 'looking at him': Vineland police
15th Street Bridge in Spring Garden closed until December 2020
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale sing 'Joy to the World' at City Hall
Show More
4 injured in Elsmere crash
Carli Lloyd discusses women in sports industry during 1-on-1 interview
Comcast executive David L. Cohen to step down from operations
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Burglar steals $2K laptop from Mount Airy home
More TOP STORIES News