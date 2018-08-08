HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases

EMBED </>More Videos

CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 8, 2018.

Backyard chickens may be trendy. However, the Centers for Disease Control says they're risky to your family's health.

The CDC says it's documented 212 cases of salmonella since February linked to backyard chickens and ducklings.

At least 44 of those sickened have been hospitalized, and a quarter of the cases were in children under the age of five.

Anyone in contact with the birds should wash their hands thoroughly.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckchickenanimal news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Temple Hospital using new tool to more accurately diagnose esophageal cancer
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News