CDC: child vaccinations drop, parents urged to get kids back on schedule

While many families adhere to the stay at home orders, pediatricians worry too many children are missing vital immunizations.According to a new report from the CDC, there has been a steep decline in the number of kids getting vaccines in April compared to prior to the pandemic.About 3.2 million fewer doses ordered of non flu vaccines compared to the same time last year, while about 400,000 fewer doses of measles vaccines were ordered.But vaccines are vital and experts say they should not be delayed especially for young children.All the focus is on Covid-19 but other viruses which may pose an even greater risk to kids are still circulating.The longer a vaccine is delayed, the longer children are unprotected."They don't have the immunity the rest of us have, and there are other diseases out there right now, other than covid19. measles exists in the community, pertussis is in the community and these diseases can be fatal to children," says Dr. Kimberly Giuliano, of the Cleveland Clinic Children's.If your child is due for a well visit, or if you know they need a vaccine...call your pediatrician. Most are still doing vaccines in the office... with precautions to protect against novel coronavirus.