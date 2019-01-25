HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC: Flu numbers on the rise throughout the Delaware Valley

CDC: Flu numbers on the rise throughout the Delaware Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was too good to be true - after 2 weeks of downturns in flu cases, the numbers are coming up again and we can expect weeks of higher activity.

The latest map from the CDC shows widespread flu activity in 36 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

And officials estimate about 136000 people have been hospitalized so far this season.

There's no official count, but schools in about a dozen states have had enough kids infected that they had to close for a day or two.

Health officials say 3 more children have died due to complications from the virus, bringing the total to 22.

It's not too late to get a flu shot. The predominant strain going around in our area - at least now - is included in this year's vaccine.

