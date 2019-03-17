Higher income families consume more fast food, study says

A new study reveals just how much Americans love their fast food.
Research from the Centers for Disease Control reveals that nearly 85 million US adults consume fast food on a regular basis.
The data also shows that higher income families ate more than middle or lower income families.
Also, men tended to eat more fast food than women.
Fast food has been shown to contribute to health risks such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.
