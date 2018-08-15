HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC monitors measles outbreak in 21 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Over a hundred people in 21 states have contracted the measles

Adam Frary
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday afternoon that 107 people from 21 states have reported contracting the measles.

The states included are Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.
WTVD-TV reports, this number will likely outpace the number of measles cases reported in 2017.

There were 118 cases in 2017, and only 86 the year before that.

The last outbreak was in 2015 when 188 people contracted measles.

The outbreak was linked to an amusement park in California where it is thought that a traveler from overseas brought it to the U.S.
Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms show up in 10-14 days after exposure. The symptoms last 7-10 days and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes followed by a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

According to the CDC, some people may suffer from severe complications, such as pneumonia and brain swelling which could result in hospitalization or death.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeasleshealthcdchealthchecknew jersey newspennsylvania newsPennsylvaniaNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history
Chemicals in Lifetime Fitness pool sicken children
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Exercise your options: Check out 2 new spots to practice yoga in Philadelphia
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M
Officials: Husband shoots wife in Delco, leads police on chase
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
Jim Gardner speaks with AG Josh Shapiro on Pa. priest sex abuse report
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Rescuers comb concrete and steel after Italy bridge collapse
AccuWeather: Heating Up Today
Show More
Pat's Steaks now available nationwide
Man dies after shooting in Hamilton Township, Mercer Co.
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Transgender candidate makes history with win in Vermont governor primary
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
More News